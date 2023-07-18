Ukraine hopes to continue grain deal without Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country hopes to continue the Black Sea grain deal after Russia's withdrawal, Zelensky's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook.

"Even without the Russian Federation, everything must be done so that we can use this Black Sea corridor," Zelensky was cited as saying.

Zelensky noted that he ordered the Foreign Ministry to prepare "official signals" to the United Nations and Turkey regarding the continuation of the deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

The companies that own ships are ready to continue supplying grain if Ukraine and Turkey will allow the passage of the vessels, Zelensky said.