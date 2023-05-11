Ukraine needs more time to launch counter-offensive against Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country needs more time to launch a counter-offensive against Russia as his war-torn nation's military awaits the delivery of promised military aid.



Speaking to the BBC from his headquarters in Kiev, Zelensky described combat brigades, some of which were trained by NATO countries, as being "ready" but said the army still needed "some things", including armoured vehicles that were "arriving in batches".



"With (what we already have) we can go forward, and, I think, be successful," he told the BBC.



"But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time."