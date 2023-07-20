How will the end of the Ukraine grain deal hurt Africa?

Russia this week withdrew from a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to allow Ukrainian grain to be safely exported through the Black Sea.

The Kremlin said it was pulling out after parts of the deal, agreed last July and extended several times, were never upheld.

For several months last year, from the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's warships blockaded grain exports from the port of Odesa and others, sending the price of wheat and other food commodities skyrocketing.

The lack of grain from Ukraine — known as the world's breadbasket — exacerbated a food security crisis, especially in the Middle East and Africa, where hunger is rife and grain imports are high.