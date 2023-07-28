US: Biden thanks Italy's Meloni for Ukraine, China support

US President Joe Biden thanked Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italians for their "very strong support" of Ukraine.

The right-wing Meloni's first trip to the White House as premier brought together two G7 leaders with quite radically differing domestic policies who have nevertheless found common ground on foreign policy matters since her inauguration last October.

Italy, which will take up the rotating G7 presidency at the start of next year, has both taken a stern line on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has indicated Rome might halt its involvement in China's global infrastructure-building Belt and Road Initiative.

Biden: Italian support for Ukraine 'makes a big difference'

"Italy and the United States are also standing strong with Ukraine, and I compliment you on your very strong support in defending against Russian atrocities, and that's what they are," Biden said during a small portion of the meeting that was open to reporters.

"And I thank the Italian people. I want to thank them for supporting you and supporting Ukraine. It makes a big difference," he said.