US President Biden calls China's Xi 'dictator'

Just a day after US secretary of state Antony Blinken became the highest-ranking American official to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden called his counterpart in Beijing a "dictator".

Blinken's meeting with Xi in Beijing on Monday was part of efforts to improve the strained relations between the two largest economies.

But at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday night, Biden said that Xi was embarrassed over the recent tensions involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting the US which was shot down by an American fighter jet, the BBC reported.