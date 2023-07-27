Ukraine updates: NATO to boost Black Sea surveillance

The council was set up earlier this month to coordinate cooperation between the Western military alliance and Kyiv.

"NATO and Allies are stepping up surveillance and reconnaissance in the Black Sea region, including with maritime patrol aircraft and drones," the statement went on to say.

The agreement ensuring the safe export of grain through the Black Sea expired on July 17 after Russia decided not to extend its participation.

Moscow has said it would consider rejoining the deal if demands to improve exports of its own grain and fertilizer were met.