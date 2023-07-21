Ukraine updates: Russia holds Black Sea live-fire exercise

The Russian Navy conducted a live fire "exercise" in the northwest Black Sea on Friday, Russian state news agency RIA reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Moscow's exercises in the region come days after the Kremlin said it would consider blowing up ships traveling to Ukraine through the Black Sea.

In response, Kyiv said ships bound for Russia or Russian-occupied ports in Ukraine could be considered military targets.

