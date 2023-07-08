500 days of Russia-Ukraine war: A timeline

In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Estimated figures show that millions of Ukrainians were forced to flee their country while thousands were killed. Here is an overview of the Russia-Ukraine war:

24 February 2022: Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine aimed towards 'demilitarisation' and 'denazification' of the country to protect ethnic Russians from an alleged genocide convened by Ukrainian forces in breakaway Russian pro-Russia territories, effectively beginning the invasion.

Western countries and Ukraine declared it as an illegal invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law and forbade any man of fighting age from leaving the country. The attempts of Russian forces to capture key cities and the capital Kyiv were met with strong resistance. Flights over Ukraine and from cities in southern Russia were cancelled.

2 March 2022: Russian forces managed to capture the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine and occupied a significant territory of the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia area. Their efforts to capture Kyiv were repelled.

16 March 2022: In one of the deadliest attacks, Russian forces bombed the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol, killing more than 600 people who had taken shelter in the basement of the building.

Many groups labelled the strike as a war crime. An extensive report by Amnesty International concludes that the Russian military committed a war crime when they struck the theatre.