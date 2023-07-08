Ukraine updates: US to supply cluster bombs to Kyiv

US to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

The United States confirmed that it will send cluster munitions to Ukraine to help its military push back Russian forces entrenched along the front lines.

President Joe Biden "approved it... after unanimous recommendation," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, adding that this "difficult" decision was made after consultation with "allies and partners,"

Sullivan defended the decision, saying the US will send a version of the munition that has a reduced "dud rate," meaning fewer of the smaller bomblets fail to explode. The unexploded rounds, which often litter battlefields and populated civilian areas, cause unintended deaths.