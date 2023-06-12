Ukraine updates: 3 villages recaptured in counteroffensive

In the first reported gains of its much-anticipated counteroffensive, Kyiv says its forces have recaptured three villages.

Unverified videos showed troops hoisting the Ukrainian flag in the village of Blahodatne and their unit's flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.

Later Sunday, deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said Ukraine's forces had retaken Makarivka in the eastern region of Donetsk as its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces continued.