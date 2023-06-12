Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam blast threatens water supply

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam is a fast-moving disaster that is evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea, observers have said.

On Sunday, the British Defense Ministry said the incident has "almost certainly severely disrupted the occupied Crimean Peninsula's primary source of fresh water" because the water level in the dam's reservoir had likely fallen below the level of the inlet that feeds the canal.

British authorities said, "water will soon stop flowing to Crimea."

"However, the Russian authorities will likely meet the immediate water requirements of the population using reservoirs, water rationing, drilling new wells, and delivering bottled water from Russia," the ministry added.