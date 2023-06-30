EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine, Wagner mutiny

The leaders of the 27 EU member states met in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day summit, nearly a week after the Wagner mercenary group caused chaos in Russia by launching a short-lived mutiny.

While Ukraine, and its prospects of joining the EU, were on the agenda, the question of how to respond to the upheavals in Russia has quickly become the most urgent topic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg were also taking part in the summit. The NATO chief was set to join the EU leaders for lunch while the Ukrainian president planned to call in via video link.

"At the summit, I expect announcements of military support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said ahead of the meeting, adding that he expected a program to be drawn up to make Ukraine "fully interoperable with NATO."