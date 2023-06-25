Wagner's revolt, the reversal, and what it means for Russia's war on Ukraine

With the tables turned twice in a single day, who showed whom up in Russia is the question many are pondering the day after the Wagner 'mutiny'.

The Wagner Group, a 'shadow' mercenary group and Russian president Vladimir Putin's close ally in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, decided to revolt against the Russian government and army on Saturday, June 24.

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, chief of the "notoriously private" army, announced the armed rebellion on Friday, June 23, claiming that Putin's attacked the group. "A missile attack was launched on the camps of Wagner Group. Many victims. According to eye-witnesses, the attack was launched from the rear, meaning the Russian defence ministry launched it," he said in a video released on Telegram. "This bastard will be stopped," he added, referring to Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

Early on Saturday, true to Prigozhin's word, Wagner captured key military facilities in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and advanced 200 km into the capital city of Moscow.