Russia-Ukraine War: Ahead of war anniversary, Putin threatens to boost nuclear capabilities, meets Wang Yi

Moreover, Putin's remarks came after he withdrew from the key bilateral nuclear disarmament treaty, START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), with the United States on Tuesday.

“They want to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” said Putin, announcing his decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the treaty. "In this context, I have to declare today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms." The START was Russia's last remaining nuclear treaty with the US.

On Tuesday, during his "state-of-the-war" speech, Putin launched a scathing attack on the West, alleging that Western powers have orchestrated the conflict as they "seek unlimited power".

Sparring with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Putin accused Biden and the larger "Western intervention" of turning a "local conflict into a global opposition against Moscow".

Biden, on the other hand, visited Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that the US is determined to protect the democracy and freedom of Ukraine.

The US President said that Putin's suspension of the START is a "big mistake"; however adding that he does not believe that Moscow will use nuclear weapons.

"I don't read into it that he's thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that," said Biden.

"We’re less safe when we walk away from arms-control agreements that are very much in both parties’ interests and the world’s interest," Biden continued. "But I’ve not seen anything where there’s a change in his posture, what they’re doing. The idea that somehow this means they’re thinking of using nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missile, there’s no evidence of that," he added.