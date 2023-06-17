Ukraine updates: African leaders to push Putin for peace

African leaders were due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday in the northwestern Russian city of Saint Petersburg, a day after talks with their Ukrainian counterpart.

The African diplomatic team traveled to Kyiv on Friday to call for peace after their continent was hit hard by rising grain prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who also currently heads the African Union.

"There should be peace through negotiations," Ramaphosa told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and quoted Nelson Mandela several times during a news conference that followed the talks.

The calls were rebuffed by Zelenskyy, however, who said that "to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering."

The African leaders were forced to shelter when air raid sirens sounded across Kyiv due to the detection of incoming Russian missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force later said it shot down 12 missiles, including six hypersonic ones.

While there was no reported damage inside the city, seven people, including two children were wounded, the regional police said.