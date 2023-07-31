Ukraine updates: Kyiv seeks US security pledges

Kyiv and Washington are due to start consultations on providing security guarantees for Ukraine while the country waits to join NATO.

Ukraine is seeking the "concrete, long-term" provisions that it says will help protect against Russian aggression.

The G7 group of seven leading industrial nations promised Ukraine long-term protection at the NATO summit in Lithuania in early July but there was no timeline for joining the alliance itself.

Twin Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih have reportedly killed at least one person, with other residents possibly missing beneath the rubble.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, July 31: