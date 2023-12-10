Gaza: Former Israeli ambassador to UK claims ignorance of Geneva Convention

West Asian news agency Al Jazeera too reported on the capture of the detainees from three UN schools in the area, which were being used as shelters.

While the Israeli Defense Forces claimed initially that these were Hamas members, several private persons and news agencies had highlighted the identification of certain persons as UN workers and journalists. Some were reported to be minors, ie, children.

If there are indeed minors among the detainees — which is not far-fetched, given Israel already has many minors amongst its political detainees, a few of whom were recently released in the hostage exchange—this extends the breach to violating the protection specifically granted to children under the Geneva Convention.

It would also give the lie to Mark Regev's claim in the interview that these were all 'military-aged' males.

Actually, the way the former ambassador and current Israel representative 'diplomatically' worded it, the argument is already suspect—because of course there is many a child soldier across the world bearing arms. Under the Geneva Convention, anyone under the age of 18 is a child unless defined otherwise by the law applicable to that particular person. The draft Palestinian Child Rights Charter applies the same age limit.