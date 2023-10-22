Lest the Israelis and Jews forget

I have never reported on the Arab world, so I really know very little about the geopolitics of that area. But I grew up on stories of the holocaust — my first introduction to Nazi atrocities on the Jews, in my early teens, was Leon Uris’ Exodus. It chilled me to the bone and thereafter, I read up voraciously on the subject, including Adolf Hitler's own Mein Kampf, and always had sympathy for the Jewish people, many of who still continue to live in India.

When the Chabad House in Mumbai, owned by the Israeli consulate, was attacked by Pakistani terrorists on 26/11, killing its residents, the animosity of the Islamic world towards Jews was brought home to me, recalling to mind a conversation I had with an Israeli diplomat — after the Six Day War fought against a coalition of Arab nations, Israel felt very vulnerable, surrounded as it was by Muslim bastions, and felt the need to be doubly aggressive and pro-active at times to survive in their midst.

That was an understandable position, and I continued to have sympathy for Israel and the Jews — until last week. What they have been doing to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is beyond all humanity, and I recalled a visit to Auschwitz and Buchenwald, two of the innumerable concentration camps set up by the Nazis to exterminate Jews.