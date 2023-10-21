Nearly 493,000 women, girls impacted in Gaza: UN Women

Close to 493,000 women and girls are already displaced from their homes in Gaza following the ongoing conflict, according to the estimates of UN Women's 'Rapid Assessment and Humanitarian Response in the Occupied Palestinian Territory'.

Additionally, the violence has tragically resulted in a growing number of widows, as an estimated 900 women have become the heads of households following their male partner's death.

Following the 7 October attack by Hamas on Israel and the ensuing Israeli attacks on Gaza, UN Women has analyzed the differentiated impact on women, men, boys, and girls, to ensure adequate responses to their needs.

If no ceasefire is achieved, these numbers will continue to rise.

Sarah Hendriks, UN Women Deputy Executive Director, said: "UN Women has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid including food, water, fuel, and health supplies that are critical for the survival of women and girls in the Gaza Strip.