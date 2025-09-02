Israel steps up Gaza City offensive as genocide allegations mount

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, 1 September, killed at least 31 people, according to health officials, as the military pressed deeper into Gaza City amid some of the heaviest fighting of the war. At the same time, leading genocide scholars accused Israel of committing genocide — charges the government fiercely denies.

Since declaring Gaza City a combat zone last week, Israel has pounded the area with airstrikes and artillery. Residents reported seeing explosive-laden robots demolish buildings in the Jabaliya refugee camp and on the city’s outskirts.

“Another merciless night in Gaza City,” said Saeed Abu Elaish, a medic from Jabaliya sheltering in the city’s northwest.

Hospitals said Monday’s death toll included at least 13 killed in Gaza City, more than half of them women and children. Israel maintains it targets only militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths, accusing the group — now largely fighting as a guerrilla force — of embedding itself in densely populated neighborhoods.

War and hunger grip Gaza

The violence compounds a growing humanitarian disaster. The UN’s top food security body warned last month that Gaza is in the grip of famine, driven by fighting, repeated displacement, the collapse of food production, and Israel’s blockade.