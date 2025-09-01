Global Sumud Flotilla sails from Barcelona to break aid blockade in Gaza

Around 70 boats are expected to take part in the final leg of the journey, flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek told Spanish public television after the departure. The fleet could reach Gaza around 14 or 15 September, he added.

“The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive,” said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a news conference. She is one of the most recognisable figures on the expedition, formed by hundreds of activists, politicians such as the former mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, and journalists.

Ships carrying tonnes of humanitarian aid departed from the Italian city of Genoa and will join the expedition in the coming days.