Gaza: Women and children starving, UN food agency chief pleads with Netanyahu

The head of the World Food Programme (WFP) said on 27 August, Thursday that it was "very evident" during her visit to Gaza this week that there isn't enough food in Palestine. She added that she spoke with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the urgent need for more aid.

The world's leading authority on food crises said last week that the Gaza Strip's largest city is gripped by famine, and that it was likely to spread across the territory without a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Cindy McCain, the UN food agency executive director, told the Associated Press that starvation was underway in Gaza.

“I personally met mothers and children who were starving in Gaza," she said. "It is real and it is happening now.”