Hamas backs ceasefire plan; Israel unmoved as Gaza toll hits 62,000
Benjamin Netanyahu says the war will continue until all hostages are freed and Hamas is disarmed
Hamas announced Monday, 18 August, that it has accepted a new ceasefire proposal from Arab mediators, even as Israel signaled no shift in its position. The development comes as Gaza’s health ministry reported that the Palestinian death toll from 22 months of war has climbed above 62,000.
US President Donald Trump cast doubt on the negotiations, warning on social media that hostages would only be freed when Hamas was “confronted and destroyed.”
Ceasefire talks intensify in Cairo
Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed that mediators are pushing to revive a US-backed 60-day ceasefire plan, under which some of the remaining 50 hostages would be released while talks continue toward a permanent truce.
Abdelatty said US envoy Steve Witkoff has been invited to join the talks, which already include Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya. Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa also accompanied Abdelatty to the Rafah crossing, closed since Israel seized its Palestinian side in May 2024.
An Egyptian official told AP that the proposal includes adjustments to Israel’s troop pullback and guarantees negotiations on a lasting ceasefire. The plan is nearly identical to one Israel previously accepted, though it has not yet joined the new round of talks.
Israel, however, insists that its stance remains unchanged. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that the war will continue until all hostages are freed and Hamas is disarmed, while Israel maintains long-term security control over Gaza.
Rising casualties and humanitarian crisis
Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed about 1,200 civilians in the 7 October 2023 attack that triggered the conflict. Israel believes about 20 hostages remain alive in Gaza.
Gaza’s health ministry reported 62,004 deaths and 156,230 wounded since the war began, with women and children making up around half the fatalities. Nearly 2,000 people have been killed while seeking humanitarian aid since May.
The ministry said at least 112 children and 151 adults have died from malnutrition-related causes, underscoring growing famine conditions. The UN World Food Programme reported community kitchens last week produced 380,000 daily meals — far fewer than the 1 million meals served daily in April.
Amnesty International has accused Israel of waging a “deliberate campaign of starvation.” Israel denies the charge, saying it permits sufficient aid into Gaza and blames the UN for distribution failures.
Domestic and international pressure
Plans to expand Israel’s offensive, including the reoccupation of Gaza City, have drawn international condemnation and fueled massive protests at home. On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated to demand the safe return of hostages.
Netanyahu, in a video address, said Hamas’ willingness to accept the ceasefire proposal showed the group was “under massive pressure.”
