Hamas backs ceasefire plan; Israel unmoved as Gaza toll hits 62,000

An Egyptian official told AP that the proposal includes adjustments to Israel’s troop pullback and guarantees negotiations on a lasting ceasefire. The plan is nearly identical to one Israel previously accepted, though it has not yet joined the new round of talks.

Israel, however, insists that its stance remains unchanged. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that the war will continue until all hostages are freed and Hamas is disarmed, while Israel maintains long-term security control over Gaza.

Rising casualties and humanitarian crisis

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed about 1,200 civilians in the 7 October 2023 attack that triggered the conflict. Israel believes about 20 hostages remain alive in Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry reported 62,004 deaths and 156,230 wounded since the war began, with women and children making up around half the fatalities. Nearly 2,000 people have been killed while seeking humanitarian aid since May.

The ministry said at least 112 children and 151 adults have died from malnutrition-related causes, underscoring growing famine conditions. The UN World Food Programme reported community kitchens last week produced 380,000 daily meals — far fewer than the 1 million meals served daily in April.

Amnesty International has accused Israel of waging a “deliberate campaign of starvation.” Israel denies the charge, saying it permits sufficient aid into Gaza and blames the UN for distribution failures.

Domestic and international pressure

Plans to expand Israel’s offensive, including the reoccupation of Gaza City, have drawn international condemnation and fueled massive protests at home. On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated to demand the safe return of hostages.

Netanyahu, in a video address, said Hamas’ willingness to accept the ceasefire proposal showed the group was “under massive pressure.”

With AP/PTI inputs