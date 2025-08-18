Amid fire and water, Israel’s citizens call for ceasefire, exit from Gaza

“We don't win a war over the bodies of hostages," they chanted.

As the Israeli police blasted them with water cannons and made dozens of arrests on 17 August, Sunday, a significant proportion of Israeli citizens seem to have moved from focusing on the demand for deal with Hamas to free all remaining hostages to a new objective: roll back prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expanded war into Gaza.

On Sunday, Israeli protesters aimed to shut down the country with a one-day strike that blocked roads and shut down businesses. (Sundays are typically a working day in Israel, which observes its Shabbat on Saturdays.)

Families of the hostages organised demonstrations, some simple sit-ins, some more raucous, amid growing frustration around the plans for a new military offensive in some of Gaza's most densely populated areas — with legitimate fears that these renewed aggressions could further endanger the remaining hostages. There are believed to be 50 hostages (or their remains) still in Hamas' hands, of whom perhaps 20 may still be alive.

“We don't win a war over the bodies of hostages," protesters chanted in one of the largest and fiercest protests in the last 22 months of the retaliatory attack that began 8 October 2023.

As protesters blockaded roads and lit bonfires of tires late into the day, gathering outside politicians' homes and military headquarters and across major highways, they had support from several former army and intelligence chiefs too, all calling for Netanyahu to agree to ceasefire terms.