Israel strikes Hamas voice as Gaza City counts its dead

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday, 31 August, that Abu Obeida, the longtime spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, was killed in Gaza over the weekend. Obeida, the voice of the Qassam Brigades for years, last appeared publicly on Friday as Israel launched the opening phase of its new offensive in Gaza City, declaring it a combat zone. Hamas has not confirmed Israel’s claim.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that Israel had targeted Obeida but could not initially verify whether he had been killed. “I do notice there is no one addressing this question on the Hamas side,” Netanyahu remarked during his weekly cabinet meeting.

Obeida’s death would mark another major blow to Hamas’ leadership as Israel seeks to dismantle the group’s military infrastructure and prevent a repeat of the 7 October 2023 attacks, when militants killed around 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted 251. Israel has already eliminated several of Hamas’ top military and political figures during the conflict.

Civilian deaths and aid struggles

While Israel claimed a significant military success, the toll on Gaza’s civilians deepened. At least 43 Palestinians were killed since Saturday, according to local hospitals. Shifa Hospital reported 29 bodies, including 10 people struck while trying to collect aid. Al-Awda Hospital confirmed seven more deaths, most of them civilians seeking food.