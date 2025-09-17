EU unveils toughest measures yet to pressure Israel amid Gaza conflict

The European Union on Wednesday presented its most stringent plan to date aimed at pressuring Israel to end the war in Gaza, as Palestinians fled in large numbers from Israeli tanks, drones, and troops advancing further into the coastal enclave, devastated by 23 months of conflict.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 65,000 on Wednesday, according to Gaza's health ministry, as Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City and residents fled the devastated area.

Israel's military said air force and artillery units had struck the city over 150 times in the last few days, ahead of ground troops moving in. The strikes have toppled high-rise towers in areas densely populated by tent camps where thousands of Palestinians are sheltering. Israel claims the towers are being used by Hamas to surveil troops.

Overnight strikes killed at least 16 people, including women and children, hospital officials reported. The death count in Gaza reached 65,062, with another 165,697 wounded, since Hamas' 7 October 2023 attack, said the health ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, called on the 27 member states to raise tariffs on certain Israeli goods and to impose sanctions on 10 Hamas leaders, Israeli settlers, and two ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet: national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.