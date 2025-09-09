Israel today: Drone attack on Flotilla, Gaza city evacuation, blast ‘50 towers of terror’... treaty with India

The international activist group Global Sumud Flotilla, aiming to send aid to Gaza by sea, has stated that one of its vessels was struck by what it believes was a drone while docked in Tunisia — though Tunisian authorities have disputed the claim and are investigating the incident where a life jacket seems to have caught fire on the boat.

Footage posted on the Global Sumud Flotilla’s social media accounts, however, shows a flash of light striking one of the vessels, apparently causing the fire.