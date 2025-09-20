The Gaza genocide: Not 65,000 but 680,000! So what?

The world is being told that around 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza over nearly two years of war. That number comes from the Gaza health ministry, which records bodies brought to hospitals and morgues.

Even that figure, tens of thousands of men, women and children, is staggering. But a new report, ‘Skewering History: The Odious Politics of Counting Gaza’s Dead’, by two Australian academics argues that the real number of deaths, as of 25 April, is closer to 680,000! That’s more than ten times the number in wider circulation and is more than one in four of Gaza’s pre-war population, erased in less than two years. An estimated 380,000 of those dead were children. Let that sink in.

This revelation could have been a turning point. It should have ended debates over ‘disproportionate response’, shattered the polite evasions of diplomacy, and forced the world to act. Instead, we have silence, denial, shrugs.

The Gaza health ministry’s figures are widely received as credible but ‘conservative’. Their death statistics are restricted to confirmed bodies, leaving out the thousands buried under rubble, the tens of thousands who have starved or died for lack of medicine.

Epidemiologists applied standard conflict mortality methods, using the ratio of indirect to direct deaths common in Iraq, Afghanistan and Congo. Even by the most conservative estimate, the toll exceeds half a million.

Even as these numbers mount, Arab leaders have staged yet another show of ‘solidarity’. After Israeli jets bombed Doha on 9 September to target Hamas leaders, the Gulf states rushed to issue condemnations, convened emergency summits and delivered fiery speeches.