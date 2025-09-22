Nasscom seeks calm over H-1B fee shock but Indian IT faces deeper challenges

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) on Monday, 22 September, sought to temper industry anxiety after Washington clarified details of US President Donald Trump’s startling decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions.

But while the trade body framed the clarification as a relief, the move underscores the mounting vulnerability of India’s flagship technology sector to US political turbulence and long-standing structural issues.

In a statement issued on 22 September, Nasscom pointed to a weekend FAQ from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) which described the 19 September proclamation as an “initial, incremental step” towards reforming the H-1B programme to curb abuses and protect American workers.

The White House subsequently confirmed that the hefty levy will apply only once, to fresh petitions, and will not touch existing visa holders. The new fee will take effect in 2026.

Nasscom welcomed the clarification as easing “immediate ambiguity” over eligibility and timelines, noting that companies now have time to expand US-based skilling initiatives and local recruitment.

The industry lobby highlighted that Indian IT firms have already invested over a billion dollars in local training and hiring and claimed that the share of H-1B workers within the top Indian employers’ US workforce is “less than one per cent”.

Data cited by Nasscom shows H-1B approvals for the ten largest Indian and India-centric firms dropped from 14,792 in 2015 to 10,162 in 2024.

Yet the association’s reassurances cannot mask the sector’s deepening dependence on US regulatory goodwill. Even if the immediate financial impact is “marginal,” a USD 100,000 fee per petition represents a deterrent for smaller players and start-ups seeking to place niche talent in the United States.