Apple to open first Hyderabad store on 10 December, its seventh in India
Apple Kukatpally will be the company’s first store in Telangana, offering product sales, technical support and free workshops
Apple Kukatpally will open at 5 pm on 10 December at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall in Hyderabad
The outlet will join six Apple stores across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. Hyderabad already hosts the company’s research and development and retail customer care teams
The retail expansion comes as Apple scales up iPhone production in India, where it assembled about 55 million devices in 2025, up from 36 million in 2024
Apple said on Thursday it would open its first retail store in Hyderabad on 10 December, taking its India network to seven outlets. Apple Kukatpally, the company’s first store in Telangana, will open to customers at 5 pm at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall.
The store will carry Apple’s full product range and offer technical support, buying advice and assistance for business customers. It will also host free sessions under the Today at Apple programme, covering photography, video creation, drawing and how to use Apple devices.
Ahead of the opening, Apple unveiled a pearl-inspired logo on an iridescent backdrop at the site, a reference to Hyderabad’s history as a centre for pearl processing and trade. The company has also released downloadable wallpapers and stickers and a Hyderabad-inspired Apple Music playlist.
Apple adds Telangana to its retail network
The opening expands Apple’s presence in Hyderabad, where it already has research and development and retail customer care teams.
Apple entered India’s physical retail market in 2023 with Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. It has since opened stores in Borivali, Noida, Bengaluru’s Hebbal and Pune’s Koregaon Park.
iPhone production rises as local sourcing develops
Apple’s retail expansion comes alongside rapid growth in iPhone assembly in India. The company assembled about 55 million iPhones in the country in 2025, up from 36 million a year earlier, Bloomberg reported. India accounted for roughly a quarter of global iPhone production in 2025.
India produced $26 billion worth of iPhones in FY26, of which $21.5 billion, or 83 per cent, was exported, according to a senior Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology official quoted by Business Standard.
Domestic value addition averaged 14.5 per cent in FY26, ranging from 12 per cent to 17 per cent depending on the model. Business Standard reported in December 2025 that Apple’s Indian supplier network included more than 40 companies across eight states, covering components, sub-assemblies and manufacturing equipment.
Upasana Joshi, a senior research manager at IDC, said India had built substantial iPhone assembly capacity and identified gaps in component supply, skilled labour and logistics as the domestic supply chain develops.
With IANS inputs