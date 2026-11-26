Apple Kukatpally will open at 5 pm on 10 December at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall in Hyderabad

The outlet will join six Apple stores across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. Hyderabad already hosts the company’s research and development and retail customer care teams

The retail expansion comes as Apple scales up iPhone production in India, where it assembled about 55 million devices in 2025, up from 36 million in 2024

Apple said on Thursday it would open its first retail store in Hyderabad on 10 December, taking its India network to seven outlets. Apple Kukatpally, the company’s first store in Telangana, will open to customers at 5 pm at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall.

The store will carry Apple’s full product range and offer technical support, buying advice and assistance for business customers. It will also host free sessions under the Today at Apple programme, covering photography, video creation, drawing and how to use Apple devices.

Ahead of the opening, Apple unveiled a pearl-inspired logo on an iridescent backdrop at the site, a reference to Hyderabad’s history as a centre for pearl processing and trade. The company has also released downloadable wallpapers and stickers and a Hyderabad-inspired Apple Music playlist.