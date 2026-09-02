Apple CEO John Ternus to receive $58 million pay package in 2027

Apple’s new chief executive officer, John Ternus, is set to receive compensation worth about $58 million in fiscal 2027, while his predecessor Tim Cook will earn approximately $47 million in his new position as executive chairman, according to reports.

The technology company disclosed details of the remuneration packages in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the day Ternus formally took charge as CEO.

Ternus will receive an annual base salary of $3 million and a stock award carrying a target value of $55 million for fiscal 2027. He will also be granted a prorated restricted stock unit award worth approximately $2.5 million for fiscal 2026, which ends in September.

Around 75 per cent of his equity award will be linked to Apple’s performance against the S&P 500. The remaining 25 per cent will comprise time-based stock units that will vest twice a year.