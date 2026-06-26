Apple and Microsoft raise device prices as AI-driven chip costs surge

Apple and Microsoft have announced significant price increases across several of their flagship consumer products, citing soaring memory and storage chip costs driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Apple on Thursday raised prices for a range of Macs and iPads, with several popular models seeing increases of more than 20 per cent. The base MacBook Air now costs $1,299 in the US, up from $1,099, while the entry-level MacBook Pro has risen to $1,999 from $1,699.

The company also increased the starting price of the iPad Air from $599 to $749 and the iPad Pro from $999 to $1,199. Its entry-level MacBook Neo now starts at $699, compared with $599 previously, while the Mac Studio M3 Ultra recorded the sharpest increase, climbing from $3,999 to $5,299.

Apple said it had absorbed higher component costs for as long as possible but could no longer avoid passing some of the increase on to consumers.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, unprecedented demand for memory and storage chips from AI data centres has pushed component prices sharply higher, creating cost pressures across its product portfolio.