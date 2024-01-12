Microsoft overtakes Apple to become world’s most valuable company

Microsoft has upstaged Apple to become the world’s biggest company by market value, as the boom in artificial intelligence brought a new twist to the decades-long rivalry between the two Big Tech groups, media reports said.

The software company’s shares climbed around 1 per cent in early trading on Thursday,11 January to take its market value to $2.87 trillion, just ahead of the iPhone maker, whose shares fell by almost 1 per cent. As morning trading in New York continued, the pair exchanged the top spot several times.

Investors’ excitement about the new wave of generative AI has fuelled a rally in the shares of Microsoft, which is the biggest backer of OpenAI, the maker of the popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, Financial Times reported.

Apple has largely been left out of the AI fervour that has propelled Microsoft, which is OpenAI’s largest backer and cloud hosting provider as well as a pioneer in deploying AI chatbots across its search and workplace products.