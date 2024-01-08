As 171 Boeing 737s are grounded in US, are Indian carriers at risk?

In a harrowing incident that narrowly avoided tragedy, a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a catastrophic failure on 5 January, as a mid-cabin door plug blew out during the flight, creating a gaping hole in row 26.

The subsequent emergency forced the aircraft into an unplanned diversion, prompting immediate action from both the airline and aviation authorities.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wasted no time in responding to the alarming event, ordering the grounding of most 737 Max 9 planes used by Alaska as well as United Airlines globally, affecting 171 aircraft. The grounding is to facilitate inspections, ensuring the safety and integrity of the fleet. The FAA stated that the planes will remain grounded until the agency is satisfied that they pose no safety risks.

Alaska Airlines had promptly grounded its Max 9 fleet already, before the FAA order and emergency airworthiness directive.

According to reports, Boeing shares fell steeply in premarket trade as markets digested the news that the FAA had ordered the temporary grounding, going down more than 8 per cent in early hours trading by 5.05 am EST (about 3.30 pm IST).

The incident has also triggered a broader response from aviation authorities worldwide.