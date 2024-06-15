As Adani expands cement empire, Congress warns against monopolies

The Congress on 15 June said it is the government's responsibility to ensure that competition among corporates is not stifled, oligopolies or monopolies do not emerge, and corporate takeovers are free and fair.

Party MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said it is also the government's responsibility to ensure that undue advantage arising from access to political power is not exercised.

His comments came after the Adani Group acquired Penna Cements, strengthening its share in the cement sector in southern India.

"Aap chronology samajhiye (understand the chronology): September 2022: Adani acquires Ambuja Cements and ACC, to become country's second largest cement player. August 2023: Adani acquires Sanghi Industries, India's largest single-location cement unit. June 2024: Adani acquires Penna Cements, giving it substantial market share even in the last remaining region of South India." Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Upcoming: Adani is exploring the acquisition of Saurashtra Cement, Vadraj Cement, and the cement business of Jaiprakash Associates," Ramesh claimed.