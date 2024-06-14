Markets watch closely as Gautam Adani boosts stake in Adani Enterprises

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has significantly increased his stake in Adani Enterprises through open market purchases. According to a statement released to the stock exchanges on 14 June, Adani, along with entities belonging to the promoter group, has acquired over two percent stake in Adani Enterprises between September 2023 and June 2024.

The acquisitions were made in multiple tranches, with the latest purchases occurring between 21 May and 12 June this year. During this period, Adani bought additional stakes through Kempas Trade and Investment as well as Emerging Market Investment DMCC, totalling 0.42 per cent and 0.92 per cent respectively.

A separate disclosure highlighted a 0.68 per cent stake acquired by Adani in September 2023 via Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd. These acquisitions have collectively boosted the total voting capital held by the acquirers and the promoter group from 71.95 per cent to 73.95 per cent.

This significant increase in Gautam Adani’s stake in Adani Enterprises carries substantial implications for both the company and the broader market, say experts. Amidst the recent market volatility and fluctuations in Adani Group’s share prices, Gautam Adani’s decisive action to increase his stake is being seen as a strategic manoeuvre to further solidify control and navigate challenges effectively.