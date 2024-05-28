Adani Group plans digital payment services to rival industry giants

The UPI (Unified Payments Interface) space in India is set to heat up with the proposed entry of Adani as it forays into becoming part of the growing digital payments network and e-commerce business.

According to The Financial Times, the Adani Group is reportedly considering applying for a licence to operate on India's public digital payments network and is in discussions with banks to finalise plans for a co-branded credit card.

The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, aims to expand its digital presence by joining India's UPI network. Concurrently, Adani is negotiating to provide online shopping services through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-backed platform to enhance e-commerce.

The Financial Times reported that these initiatives are part of a broader strategy to establish a digital business capable of competing with major players such as Google and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. The new services are slated to be offered through Adani One, the group's consumer app that launched in late 2022 and currently provides travel services, including flight and hotel bookings.