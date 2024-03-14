PayTM receives NPCI approval to continue UPI services through multi-bank model

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted approval to One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent entity of Paytm, to participate in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services as a third-party application provider (TPAP) under the multi-bank model.

This eagerly anticipated license enables Paytm to sustain its UPI services for app users following the cessation of operations by its banking unit, Paytm Payment Bank Limited (PPBL), post 15 March, 2024.

Under the new framework, Paytm will collaborate with four new partner banks—Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank—who will function as its Payment System Providers (PSPs). It had previously been reported that NPCI, the governing body of UPI payments, has been working in conjunction with banks to expedite the TPAP process by March 15. Previously, Paytm was offering UPI services through PPBL, which held the TPAP license.

Moneycontrol in a report said that Yes Bank will serve as the merchant acquiring bank for Paytm's existing and new UPI merchants. An NPCI statement said that this will enable existing users and merchants to continue to do UPI transactions and AutoPay mandates in a seamless and uninterrupted manner. Additionally, NPCI has advised Paytm to ensure the swift migration of all existing handles and mandates, where necessary, to the new PSP banks.

This move underscores Paytm's commitment to providing uninterrupted digital payment services to its vast user base and further strengthens the ecosystem of digital payments in India. The approval marks a significant milestone for Paytm, solidifying its position as a key player in India's rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.