Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 crore under anti-money laundering law

The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) has imposed a Rs 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for violating anti-money laundering rules, the finance ministry said on Friday.

FIU-IND initiated a review of Paytm Payments Bank on receipt of specific information from law enforcement agencies in respect of a few entities and their network of businesses engaged in several illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling.

The money generated from these illegal operations, i.e. proceeds of crime, were routed and channelled through bank accounts maintained by these entities with the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, the ministry said.