Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 crore under anti-money laundering law
Action follows RBI's 31 January directive barring the bank from accepting fresh credits in the accounts of its customers from 29 February
The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) has imposed a Rs 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for violating anti-money laundering rules, the finance ministry said on Friday.
FIU-IND initiated a review of Paytm Payments Bank on receipt of specific information from law enforcement agencies in respect of a few entities and their network of businesses engaged in several illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling.
The money generated from these illegal operations, i.e. proceeds of crime, were routed and channelled through bank accounts maintained by these entities with the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, the ministry said.
"The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND),... has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd with reference to the violations of its obligations under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)," the ministry said.
The FIU passed its order imposing the penalty on 15 February. The action follows the Reserve Bank of India's 31 January directive barring Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits or credits in the accounts of its customers from 29 February. The date was later extended to 15 March.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines