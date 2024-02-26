Paytm crisis: Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as PPBL chairman, board reconstituted

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as part-time non-executive chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), and the board of the bank has been reconstituted, a filing said on Monday, adding that PPBL will commence the process of appointing a new chairman.

The dramatic turn of events assumes significance in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's crackdown on Paytm Payments Bank over persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns.

In a regulatory action last month, RBI barred PPBL from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after 29 February, a deadline later extended to 15 March.

In a release on Monday, One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL) said its associate entity PPBL has reconstituted its board of directors with the appointment of ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Debendranath Sarangi, former Bank of Baroda executive director Ashok Kumar Garg, and former IAS officer Rajni Sekhri Sibal. They have recently joined as independent directors, it elaborated.

OCL is the owner of the Paytm brand and holds 49 per cent of the paid-up share capital (directly and through its subsidiary) of PPBL. Sharma has a 51 per cent stake in the bank.