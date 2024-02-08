PayTM action proportionate to gravity of situation: RBI governor

In response to a surge in queries regarding PayTM, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced plans to address the concerns through a forthcoming release of frequently asked questions (FAQs) next week.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the matter during a press conference, affirming that PayTM had been afforded ample time to address the regulatory concerns raised by the central bank. There are no systemic concerns prompting the action on Paytm; rather, the decision is a result of persistent non-compliance on the part of the company.

“We are a responsible regulator,” Das said, emphasising the diligence with which the RBI approached regulatory matters. He questioned the necessity of regulatory intervention if all compliance requirements had been met, underscoring the gravity of the situation that prompted the RBI's actions. The governor refrained from specifying the precise shortcomings that led to the RBI's action against PayTM, but unequivocally stated that it stemmed from a "lack of compliance" on PayTM's part.

Addressing a press conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai on 8 February, Das was faced with a barrage of questions pertaining to PayTM. Taking on a query regarding the RBI's decision of not appointing a director of its choice in PayTM to ensure compliance, Das highlighted the diverse regulatory tools available to the central bank.