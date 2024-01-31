Paytm Payments Bank: How will RBI measures impact customers?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 31 January announced action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), citing supervisory concerns and compliance issues. The central bank, under the authority of section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act 1949, has imposed stringent restrictions on PPBL's operations, particularly targeting fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services.

This move comes following a prior directive issued on 11 March 2022, in which the RBI instructed PPBL to halt the onboarding of new customers. Subsequent reports from comprehensive system audits and compliance validations by external auditors revealed persistent non-compliance and ongoing material supervisory concerns within the bank, prompting the RBI to escalate its supervisory measures.