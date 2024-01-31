RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after Feb 29

The RBI on January 31 barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, among others after February 29, 2024.

The Reserve Bank's action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) follows a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors.

These reports revealed persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action, the RBI said in a statement.