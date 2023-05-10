Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

Indian fintech giant Paytm on Wednesday reported its financial performance for FY23, where its revenues swelled to Rs 7,991 crore for the fiscal year.



Just inches away from a billion dollars, Paytm's revenue puts it the leading spot in the Indian fintech space and miles ahead of the likes of PhonePe or GooglePay. To put it into perspective, Paytm's Q4 revenues of Rs 2,334 crore were still ahead of PhonePe's revenues of Rs 1,912 crore for the first nine months of the calendar year 2022.



While PhonePe and Google Pay are focused on UPI P2P, Paytm has taken the cake with its diversification of business. In fact, Paytm has been focused on merchant payments, where it actually makes money.