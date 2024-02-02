Paytm app will continue to work beyond Feb 29 as usual: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Separately, the company informed that its offline merchants network offering and device business like Paytm Soundbox, EDC, QR are not impacted by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) direction to its associate bank.

The fintech company will also continue onboarding merchants to its platform.

"The Paytm Payment Gateway business (online merchants) will continue to offer payment solutions to its existing merchants. Other financial services such as loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking, are also not in any way related to Paytm's associate bank and are expected to be unaffected by this direction," the company said.

Paytm said that the RBI order also does not impact user deposits in their savings accounts, wallets, FASTags and NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) accounts, and they can continue to use the existing balances.

RBI has ordered PPBL to settle all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, 2024) by March 15, 2024 and no further transactions would be permitted thereafter.

Sharma during the call had said that RBI order is a "big speed bump" and shared that he could not understand the trigger for the move and he was not aware of the exact nuance that triggered the order.

"On behalf of Paytm I can say it is more of a big speed bump but it is something that we believe that with partnership of other banks and capabilities that we have already developed, we will be able to see through in the next few days or quarters as the case will be," he had said.