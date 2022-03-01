Ashneer Grover resigns after intense legal battle with BharatPe

After fighting an intense legal battle with the Board of Directors, BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover has finally resigned from the fintech platform.



In a letter sent to the Board, he said that he is being forced to bid adieu to a company of which "I am a founder".



"Your views of businesses and problems on the ground are so coloured by the windows of the Ivory Tower in which you all reside that you have no connect whatsoever with the human element of the business. It is sad that you have even lost touch with the Founder. You've lost touch with me," he wrote in the letter.