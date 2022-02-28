Ashneer Grover loses Singapore arbitration, BharatPe probe to continue

BharatPe did not immediately comment on the judgement.



The road ahead for Grover is full of thorns as top investors in the fintech platform are not budging an inch to give Rs 4,000 crore sought by him for selling his 8.5 per cent stake and quitting the company.



According to them, Grover's valuation does not hold ground as the company is not valued at $6 billion as being projected.



At a $2.85 billion valuation and at the current dollar-rupee exchange rate, his stake would be around Rs 1,824 crore.



The company's key investors are Sequoia Capital that has nearly 19.6 per cent stake, Coatue has 12.4 per cent stake, Ribbit Capital has 11 per cent, and Beenext 9.6 per cent stake, among others.