BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover's wife over 'misappropriation of funds'

In a first big jolt to Ashneer Grover, BharatPe has terminated the services of his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, head of controls at the fintech platform, for alleged financial irregularities during her tenure.



Sources on Wednesday confirmed to IANS that Madhuri Jain's contract was terminated as the probe has found misappropriation of funds during her time at the fintech platform.



"Madhuri Jain's contract has been terminated and the reasons for this are misappropriation of funds and authorisation of inflated bills during her tenure," said the source.



BharatPe did not immediately respond to the development. Madhuri Jain was yet to respond to the development too.