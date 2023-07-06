Expanding horizons: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp enter premium bike business with iconic brands

Against this backdrop of dynamic market trends, observers point out to how Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp have strategically introduced Triumph and Harley-Davidson motorcycles to tap into the growing demand for premium two-wheelers in India. The Harley-Davidson X440, a result of the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, aims to make a mark in the 440cc segment. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has revealed the pricing for the Triumph Speed 400, further expanding its product portfolio in the premium segment.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT), with Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, and Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson, in attendance on Wednesday. With the motorcycle market undergoing transformations and consumer preferences evolving, manufacturers are adapting to capture a larger market share. The middleweight or premium segment, in particular, presents a significant growth opportunity. As more players enter this space, the competition is set to intensify, ultimately benefiting consumers with a wider range of options in the premium motorcycle market.

The motorcycle, which represents Hero's entry into the 440cc segment will be manufactured at Hero MotoCorp's Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan. It will be available in three variants - Denim, Vivid, and S - through Harley-Davidson's nationwide dealer network. The pricing for the variants is set at Rs 2.29 lakh (Denim), Rs 2.49 lakh (Vivid), and Rs 2.69 lakh (S).