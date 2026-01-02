Bangladesh opts for Boeing jets as Biman plans major fleet expansion

Bangladesh has decided in principle to procure 14 aircraft from US aerospace giant Boeing, marking a significant step in the expansion and modernisation of the national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and ending a lengthy contest with European rival Airbus.

The decision was taken at Biman’s annual general meeting, according to state-run BSS news agency and confirmed by airline officials. The proposed acquisition includes eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and four Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, subject to final price negotiations and the fulfilment of financial and technical conditions.

Boshra Islam, general manager (public relations) of Biman, said the board of directors had granted in-principle approval for the purchase, based on recommendations from the airline’s techno-finance committee. The deal will be finalised after further scrutiny of pricing and other contractual terms.

The move effectively rules out Airbus, which had been actively lobbying Biman to diversify its fleet by adding European-made aircraft. Senior Airbus executives, along with envoys from France, Germany and the United Kingdom, had publicly urged Bangladesh last year to consider Airbus models, highlighting their environmental efficiency and operational flexibility.